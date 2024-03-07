THERE was an oil spill after two cars crashed in a York petrol station.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue responded to a call from the Ambulance service at 11.31am today (March 7).

The crash, which happened in a petrol station forecourt, involved a Suzuki and BMW. Crews used sand to absorb the subsequent oil spill.

Three people, two of whom were in their 80s, suffered minor injuries and had to be assessed by paramedics.

 