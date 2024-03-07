THERE was an oil spill after two cars crashed in a York petrol station.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue responded to a call from the Ambulance service at 11.31am today (March 7).
READ NEXT:
The crash, which happened in a petrol station forecourt, involved a Suzuki and BMW. Crews used sand to absorb the subsequent oil spill.
Three people, two of whom were in their 80s, suffered minor injuries and had to be assessed by paramedics.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article