Artists from across York will showcase their work at a popular city centre venue.
Women and non-binary artists will be celebrated at a free exhibition by York collective Navigators Art and Performance at the City Screen cinema off Coney Street.
The GUNA: Views and Voices of Women runs from Sunday, March 10, to Friday, April 5.
It coincides with International Women's Week this week.
A variety of paintings, textiles, collages, photographs and more is on show by 20 emerging and established artists.
York artist Katie Lewis, who curated the work, said: "Women have used textiles as an art form to tell their stories and express views for centuries.
"Many of the artists are using recycled fabrics which give further meaning to their work."
The exhibition is free to enter every day during the cinema’s opening hours.
A launch night will be held at 6pm on Monday (March 11) with complimentary drinks and a chance to meet the artists.
Meanwhile, Navigators Art and Performance will host an evening of music, spoken word, performance art and comedy at another event at City Screen on Saturday, March 23.
The event takes place in the venues’ Basement room from 7pm.
For more information and tickets visit: https://bit.ly/nav-guna
