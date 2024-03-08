Healthwatch York, which has launched the GP survey, says issues already being flagged up by patients include difficulties getting through to their GP practice on the phone, and frustrations with online appointment systems.

The survey comes at a time when many patients have been complaining about the difficulty of getting an appointment to see their GP – and as a number of GP practices in villages near York have closed or are about to close.

Last August the surgery at Stockton-on-the-Forest run by the Haxby Group closed its doors for the last time. And the Old School Medical Group has just announced that it will be closing its surgery in Bishopthorpe in early July.

Healthwatch York, which describes itself as a ‘health and social care champion’ which aims to which aims to help local people ‘influence… hospitals, care homes, GP surgeries (and) home care services’, says its GP survey is ‘the start of a wider Healthwatch York project about primary care services across our city’.

“We want to hear what you think about your local GP practice. What is working and what you would like to change?” the organisation said.

“Your answers will help us understand the situation and prioritise topics for further investigation and discussion.”

Patients who take part in the survey are being asked to rate their GP practice from 0 (very poor) to 10 (excellent).

Other questions include:

What is the best thing about your GP practice?

Is there is anything you are unhappy about at your GP practice? If yes, what is the main thing?

What would make it be better?

The Healthwatch York spokesperson said it was too early yet to reveal what the results of the survey so far indicated.

But she said: “We're seeing a full range of results, with people reporting excellent care but also those who have experienced frustrations with online appointment systems and getting through on the phone.”

York GP Dr David Fair of the Jorvik Medical Practice said hearing about patients’ experiences with their GP was valuable and important.

“The point of health care is to make people’s lives better,” he said. “So we do need to check that we are actually making people’s lives better.”

But he warned that rating a GP practice wasn’t like rating a new hotel or a new car.

It was important not to rise unrealistic expectations, he said – patients wouldn’t always be able to see the particular GP they wanted, and there was a lot going on behind the scenes at GP practices that most patients never got to see, such as writing up patient notes, and liaising with hospitals and social care staff.

Patients can complete the online survey at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/F7MZ4B/

Alternatively, those who do not like filling in forms online can call 01904 621133 (choosing option 3 for Healthwatch York) or email healthwatch@yorkcvs.org.uk.

The closing date for the survey is Friday April 5.