A report submitted to a City of York Council Executive meeting on March 14, outlines plans to deliver additional Gypsy and Traveller accommodation and improve existing facilities.

The council currently manages 61 pitches for such communities across three sites in Water Lane in Clifton, Outgang Lane in Osbaldwick, and James Street in Layerthorpe.

The report says: "As well as providing new pitches, there is a need to invest in existing pitches and sites to improve the quality of accommodation and facilities for residents."

Estimates suggest the necessary improvements will cost £5.25 million.

The council first adopted a Gypsy, Roma and Traveller Strategy in 2013.

The report adds: "Without planned provision there will be significant housing pressures on members of these communities which could result in overcrowded accommodation and unhealthy living environments."

The report adds that the provision of housing is part of a holistic approach to support the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in York.

A proposed 38 new pitches are hoped to be delivered across various sites in York, using a combination of both council owned and strategic housing sites.

All new pitches are set to be developed in conjunction with the city's emerging Local Plan, the report says.

The "significant" investment over the next few years will come from council borrowing, and section 106 contributions, which refers to funding from developers for providing community and social infrastructure.

City of York Council estimates that £1.95 million of the £5.25 million required will come from the s106 contributions, with the remaining £3.3 million being borrowed.