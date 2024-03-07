Children and adults alike are expected to fill the Crooked Tap again, which overlooks Acomb Green.

Starting at 11.30am, will be Hull magician Ray Burrell, who will be performing a kids show initially before more up-close magic closes his two-hour show.

A face painter and glitter art will also entertain the youngsters between 1pm and 3pm.

READ MORE:

Then, from 5.30pm, will be a ‘stripped back’ band, known as Echo-ish, named after well-known York full ensemble The Echoes.

Jess Gardham will also be performing cover songs from 8.30pm.

And in between the performances will be Loft, the Crooked Tap’s resident DJ, who usually performs on the last Friday of every month.

Phillys Wood Fired Pizza will be providing the food.

One of the managers, Strider Aspin, said of the event: “It’s just a celebration of five years. We are putting on a party to say thank you for everyone.”

Since opening between The Sun Inn and The Indian Ocean curry house in March 2019, punters have enjoyed a fine range of craft and real ales, ciders and other drinks.

Craft beers are particularly popular, especially the pale ales.

The venue is also popular with pooches, with the dog-friendly venue earning national recognition for the warm welcome also given to our canine companions.

The Crooked Tap has its origins in the Crooked Brewing Company, which was formed in an industrial unit on the old RAF base at Church Fenton.

The venture combined the brewing know-how of Steve Dawson and Andrew Evans – the founders of Leeds brewing school Learn to Brew- with the business experience of York entrepreneurs Mark Field Gibson and Hudson Aschmann.

Situated in a former motorcycle spares shop, the venue offers simple industrial space, and bare concrete floors, which showcase the beers available.

Strider says business is “good, considering the state of the economy.”

“We are doing pretty well. We are very thankful. I think its because we have a welcoming environment. There is a great community feel. People just love been in here. If you are new to Acomb you can come in and soon get to know half the bar.”

In addition to working with a range of food vendors, serving anything from pizza to sushi, the Crooked Tap is also noted for its events and entertainment.

There are regular bands on a Saturday, home brew and book club meetings, comedy and poetry nights and regular games nights in conjunction with the men’s mental health charity Menfullness.

In the past year, it launched a Ladies-only night on certain Mondays.

Later this year, the bar plans to have live music on a Thursday, with bands performing their own music, rather than the covers enjoyed on a Saturday.

The annual Oktoberfest is always popular.

All this has helped the Crooked Tap win Best pub at the Minster FM listeners choice awards 2019 and Rover pub dog of the year runner up 2019.

Strider added: “It’s been a brilliant five years. Here’s to five more.”

Details of the birthday bash and the Crooked Tap can be found on Facebook and Instagram.