Ali Asghar, 20, groomed the girl using social media and was fully aware of her age.

He sent her indecent images and videos of himself and demanded she did the same.

Asghar arranged to meet her in York and travelled to the city from his home in Aberdeen, Scotland, to do so in December 2023.

Her parents were alerted and they contacted the police.

Asghar was arrested by North Yorkshire Police officers.

He was charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child, causing or inciting a child to watch an act of sexual activity, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and meeting a child following sexual grooming.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at York Crown Court on January 15.

At the same court today (Thursday, March 7) he was sentenced to five years and three months in prison and issued with a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order, both lasting 10 years.

'I am struggling to trust people'





The victim described the impact of Asghar's crimes in a personal statement read to the court: "I am struggling to trust people, I don’t know why they want to talk to me, I am scared that other people will do this to me... I now feel that I can't trust anyone as I don’t know what their intentions are."

After the hearing, Detective Constable Rebecca Hebblethwaite from North Yorkshire Police said: "The victim in this case has been extremely brave in helping to convict Asghar.

"Thanks to her courage, we've been able to ensure he has faced justice, and prevent him from harming other children."

North Yorkshire Police urge anyone who suspects a person is being groomed to report it.

A force spokesperson said: “Grooming is a crime. Perpetrators may lie about who they are, particularly online where they can create a false identity.

“Victims can be groomed through social media, messaging apps, email, or text, voice or video chats in forums, games and apps.

“If you suspect a person is being groomed, even if you’re not sure, please tell someone. If you think you're being groomed, tell someone.

“Report it to the police, online or by calling 101.”