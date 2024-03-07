Rehearsals for York Opera’s next Theatre Royal production – Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Sorcerer – are under way.

The principal roles have all been cast – but there is still room for people to join the chorus.

The Sorcerer, first performed in 1877, was Gilbert and Sullivan’s first full-length opera.

Outlining the plot, a York Opera spokesperson said: “A lovely English tea party, a sorcerer - and a love potion in the tea. What could possibly go wrong?”

York Opera’s production will be staged at York Theatre Royal from July 3-6.

Rehearsals are being held on Thursday evenings at Lidgett Grove Methodist Church in Acomb. Further details from York Opera on 01904 781126 or via the website www.yorkopera.co.uk