EVER fancied yourself as a bit of an operatic diva? Then this could be the chance to make your mark.
Rehearsals for York Opera’s next Theatre Royal production – Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Sorcerer – are under way.
The principal roles have all been cast – but there is still room for people to join the chorus.
The Sorcerer, first performed in 1877, was Gilbert and Sullivan’s first full-length opera.
Outlining the plot, a York Opera spokesperson said: “A lovely English tea party, a sorcerer - and a love potion in the tea. What could possibly go wrong?”
York Opera’s production will be staged at York Theatre Royal from July 3-6.
Rehearsals are being held on Thursday evenings at Lidgett Grove Methodist Church in Acomb. Further details from York Opera on 01904 781126 or via the website www.yorkopera.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here