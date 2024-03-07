Michael Tolulope Oyebode, 41, died on September 29, 2022, after being released without charge from custody at Fulford Road police station at around 1am that morning.

He had type 1 diabetes and died after taking too much insulin when he returned to his home in Holgate, the inquest at Northallerton Coroner’s Court concluded.

Coroner Jon Heath, recording a narrative verdict, said there was “no evidence” around when or why the insulin was administered.

Home Office pathologist Dr Jennifer Bolton told the hearing Mr Oyebode’s death would have happened within minutes of the insulin being taken.

The inquest heard that Mr Oyebode was deemed fit to be released by staff at the police station.

He was administered insulin by the station’s custody nurse before he was released and his blood sugar level was a normal level, the hearing was told.

Mr Oyebode used an app on his mobile phone to monitor his blood sugar level.

His phone was seized by police officers when he was arrested and kept after he was released as it was needed for the ongoing police investigation, the hearing was told.

No concern raised that blood sugar level could not be monitored without phone, inquest hears

Mr Heath said Mr Oyebode raised no concern to staff at the police station that he would be unable to monitor his blood sugar level without his phone when he got home.

The inquest heard that a traditional kit to test his blood sugar level using a pin prick had been prescribed to Mr Oyebode.

“I am satisfied that (the police custody nurse) was told by Michael that he had no concerns if his phone was to be retained and he would be able to monitor his blood level,” Mr Heath said.

“I am satisfied that while (the police sergeant at the station) was on duty no concerns were raised to him that Michael would not be able to test at home.”

The inquest heard that Mr Oyebode told his auntie during a video call after he was released that he planned to get a new phone the following day.

Mr Heath said he was “satisfied” that if Mr Oyebode had any concerns about being able to monitor his blood sugar level he would have got a new phone.

He previously noted that Mr Oyebode had been “very good” at managing his diabetes.

'A loving father'





A statement from Mr Oyebode’s cousin Antoinette-Rita Okoiye was read at the hearing.

She regarded Mr Oyebode as her brother because they were both raised by her mother in London, the inquest heard.

Ms Okoiye said Mr Oyebode “had a close relationship with his sons and was a loving father”.

The father of two moved to York in 2006 and worked in web design.

He trained as a teacher in 2015 and taught at secondary schools.