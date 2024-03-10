Eight years ago, a planning inspector agreed with council planners and local residents that the site was unsuitable for a new garage and convenience store.

The inspector was particularly concerned about the impact of the new garage and shop on the conservation area and adjacent listed buildings, and the effect on homeowners living behind the site in Alma Grove.

Local residents also highlighted the safety of pedestrians, with traffic crossing the pavement and the adjacent Cemetery Road junction.

In my view, the site would be very suitable for well-designed family homes that blend in with the adjacent Victorian houses.

If the owner is unwilling, the council should compulsorily purchase the derelict site and get on with it.

This would be better than waiting for the owner to bring further unsuitable proposals, and I hope our local councillors will champion this suggestion.

Local people have lived with this eyesore long enough.

Christopher Rainger

Grange Street,

York

---

AFTER reading letter from Ms Morris in The Press I'm in full agreement with everything she stated.

York is becoming one large university campus with no concern for the local residents.

I know people who have been on the council housing list for a number of years now and are still finding themselves at at least number 45 or over when bidding.

Whoever thought up this ridiculous way of obtaining accommodation has not the slightest idea of what misery it causes people.

Why can't they be housed in accommodation built for students?

I'm sure there are enough flats available for both students and residents either that or start building more council affordable property.

Start considering local residents for a change.

Mrs Judith Bradley,

Ashford Place,

Acomb,

York

---

Help for people to manage their diabetes

AS a charity for people with diabetes and their families, we at the Independent Diabetes Trust (IDDT) are aware that some people are having difficulty obtaining face-to-face appointments with their healthcare professionals.

As a result, they are not receiving the support and information they need to understand and manage their diabetes, which is especially important for those who have recently been diagnosed.

While we understand the difficulties facing the NHS, it is important that people living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes have the information they need and the routine health checks to safeguard their long-term health.

We would like your readers to know that we can help them to learn more about their diabetes and how to look after themselves with our range of free booklets.

Our booklet ‘Diabetes – Everyday Eating’ contains 28 days of menus of everyday, affordable meals to help people manage their diabetes.

‘Understanding Your Diabetes’ gives general Information about Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and ‘Type 2 Diabetes – Management and Medication’ is especially useful for people with Type 2 diabetes. In addition, our booklet ‘9 Key Checks’ provides information on the important annual checks that everyone with diabetes should have.

All our booklets are free, so we hope you will let your readers know that we can help. They can obtain copies of all the above booklets by contacting IDDT: telephone 01604 622837 or email: jenny@iddtinternational.org

Jenny Hirst

Co-Chair, IDDT,

Northampton