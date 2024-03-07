A POPULAR riverside pub near York which has been closed since before Christmas because of flooding looks set to re-open tomorrow.
The Ship Inn at Acaster Malbis was forced to close following flooding on December 11, and has remained shut ever since.
Flood waters got into the pub itself, necessitating a deep clean.
That clean-up began in January. A post on the pub’s Facebook Page on January 12 said: “Now that the waters have subsided, hopefully for the year, we’ve begun the process of clearing up.
“Contractors will be with us soon, damages are being assessed and will be repaired, and before long, we’ll be open again!”
Now, the long wait is almost over. The pub is due to re-open tomorrow, after what it calls a ‘long, wet winter’.
In the latest update on its Facebook page, the pub says: “We’re back!
“After a long, wet winter, with many other issues besides, the Ship is now set aright and we look forward to welcoming you all back around the fire for both drinks and food from Friday March 8!
“Hope to see you all soon.”
