Buying The Millings in Bedale and St John’s in Kirk Hammerton, near York, means Constantia Healthcare now owns nine homes.

The family-run company acquired two homes in West Yorkshire in October 2023 – Linson Court in Batley, and Manor Croft in Dewsbury – to add to its existing three homes in Middlesbrough and two in Lancashire.

The Millings and St John’s, both of which are rated as outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) have been acquired for an undisclosed sum from another family-owned business.

The Millings is a 36-bedroom home based in a 400-year-old converted former rectory.

St John’s accomodates 34 people in a 110-year-old fully refurbished Tudor style former schoolhouse.

Emily Whitehurst, Chief Operating Officer at Constantia Healthcare, said: “We are delighted to have acquired these two CQC rated outstanding homes, which are both excellent additions to our existing portfolio.

“They are homes with great character, both inside and out, and have a fantastic reputation for the quality of care provided.

“The long-serving staff team take genuine, immense pride in the care they deliver, putting residents at the very heart of everything they do, which is the Constantia way.”

Funding for the recent purchases was provided by Nash Business Capital and legal support was provided by Clarions Solicitors in Leeds.

Constantia Healthcare Financial Director Nick King, who managed the acquisition process, said: “These homes fit with the acquisition profile of the group and complements our other locations and services.

“The new homes are all located within an hour’s drive of the group’s other homes in the North East, North West and West Yorkshire.”