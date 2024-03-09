The four-bed home in South Esplanade is up for sale priced at £875,000 and is the end property in a row of Victorian terraces.

South Esplanade with views of the river Ouse and Clifford's Tower (Image: Sims Photography)

It's on the market with Naish Estate Agents in High Petergate in York.

Naish managing director, Matt Hendry, said the property has been carefully and tastefully upgraded throughout to allow new owners to move straight in and enjoy.

The dining room complete with range (Image: Sims Photography)

"This wonderful home is beautifully presented throughout, packed with original features, fireplaces, coving and fittings," he said.



"South Esplanade is a wonderful spot boasting river views, walks, easy access into York city centre and all local amenities and attractions our historic city has to offer.



"Access to the property is available both to the front and rear, via private walkways and gates providing excellent security and privacy. There is a front patio, perfect for relaxing watching boats go by."

Matt Hendry (Image: Supplied)

"It’s very rare to find properties with amazing views, this stunning home benefits from views of the Ouse and Clifford’s Tower," said Matt.

"The owners have carefully and tastefully renovated this historic York property with stunning results.

"The townhouse has featured in many films and tv shows and is perfectly positioned to capture the romance York has to offer."

Inside there are several reception rooms including a river-facing lounge and office with wooden flooring, a feature fireplace and stunning views.

There's also a spacious and bright dining room, with original range which is now a stunning ornamental piece and a modern and stylish kitchen with off white, high gloss wall units and cabinets, working range oven and high quality built in appliances.

The sitting room (Image: Sims Photography)



The first floor of the property has a formal sitting room, again boasting stunning river views and feature fireplace and beautiful décor. This is the perfect space to relax and unwind.



Among the four bedrooms the master has an en-suite with white roll top bath.



The top floor offers a further bedroom with space for office or home workouts and incredible views of Clifford's Tower.



To the rear of the property is a spacious outdoor entertaining space with live walls, decking and access to private alleyways via a hidden secure gate.

The upstairs sitting room (Image: Sims Photography)