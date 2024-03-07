It adds to distribution deals with Costco, ASDA, Waitrose, Tesco and Morrisons. The vodka has been made near Stamford Bridge since 2022.

Distillery sales director Steve Hickey said: "We’re very excited to be working with Sainsbury’s and helping even more consumers rediscover what good vodka really is.

"Sainsbury’s is one of the UK’s largest and fastest-growing retailers so this listing is a big win for us, and we can’t wait to see our amazing product in the aisles up and down the country. ”

B Corp certified, Ellers Farm Distillery says it is committed to making planet-friendly choices in every step of the creation of its liquid.

Dutch Barn Vodka’s trademark brown glass bottles were chosen because they use a higher percentage of recycled glass and are made in Yorkshire, cutting down transport emissions and paving the way for a new gold-standard in sustainable vodka production.

Kieran Ballinger-Hepworth, Senior Spirits Buyer at Sainsbury’s said: “We're really looking forward to introducing Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka to our shelves. A great-tasting, smooth vodka with a really strong home-grown story. Sustainability is at the core of Ellers Farm Distillery and we're thrilled to be working with a brand that aligns closely with our own values.”

Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka is now available to buy in-store across Sainsbury’s stores across the UK and online at www.sainsburys.co.uk