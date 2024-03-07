Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka from Ellers Farm Distillery has gone sale in Sainsbury's.
It adds to distribution deals with Costco, ASDA, Waitrose, Tesco and Morrisons. The vodka has been made near Stamford Bridge since 2022.
Distillery sales director Steve Hickey said: "We’re very excited to be working with Sainsbury’s and helping even more consumers rediscover what good vodka really is.
"Sainsbury’s is one of the UK’s largest and fastest-growing retailers so this listing is a big win for us, and we can’t wait to see our amazing product in the aisles up and down the country. ”
B Corp certified, Ellers Farm Distillery says it is committed to making planet-friendly choices in every step of the creation of its liquid.
Dutch Barn Vodka’s trademark brown glass bottles were chosen because they use a higher percentage of recycled glass and are made in Yorkshire, cutting down transport emissions and paving the way for a new gold-standard in sustainable vodka production.
Kieran Ballinger-Hepworth, Senior Spirits Buyer at Sainsbury’s said: “We're really looking forward to introducing Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka to our shelves. A great-tasting, smooth vodka with a really strong home-grown story. Sustainability is at the core of Ellers Farm Distillery and we're thrilled to be working with a brand that aligns closely with our own values.”
Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka is now available to buy in-store across Sainsbury’s stores across the UK and online at www.sainsburys.co.uk
