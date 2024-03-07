The golf travel specialist was “one of the first ever” to be given Feefo’s 10 Years of Proven Trusted Service Award in recognition of its customer service excellence.

This coveted award is only given to companies that deliver consistently high customer service. It’s based solely on the Feefo reviews and ratings over the 10-year period.

Tony Wheble, CEO, Feefo, described it as an “amazing achievement of excellence in service."

He added: “You’re one of the first to ever win this award.

“It’s a fantastic achievement and congratulations from the whole team here at Feefo. Here’s to continued customer service excellence in 2024 and beyond.

“The Trusted Service Awards have always been about recognising companies that go way beyond the norm in customer service and in turn receive great feedback from delighted customers.”

Glencor has had 1,439 reviews on Feefo in the past 10 years – this year alone they’ve had 132 5-star reviews.

Glencor is a family-run company, based on Clifton Moor. It was founded in 1995 by Peter Renton, who started selling trips to members of his local golf club.

Corrie Renton, co-owner and Director of Glencor, said: “We’re really proud to be recognised by Feefo with their 10 Years of Proven Trusted Service Award.

“Keeping golfers happy on holiday is our priority. So, the fact that this award is based on feedback from real clients after returning from a successfully organised trip for a decade gives us huge confidence that we are providing an exceptional level of service on a consistent basis.

“The award reflects how hard the team at Glencor Golf Holidays listen to our clients and keep them happy on the fairways - especially in a climate where purse strings are tight.

“In 2024, we’ll continue to listen to our clients, give them great value and deliver truly memorable golf breaks, both in the UK and abroad.”