A main road in North Yorkshire has reopened after a HGV got stuck and blocked its carriageway.
The A170 at Sutton Bank was blocked this morning (Thursday, March 7) after the vehicle got into difficulty.
Sergeant Paul Cording BEM from North Yorkshire Police has since confirmed that the road has reopened.
"The A170 at Sutton Bank has now reopened following earlier incident, thank you for your patience," he said.
Drivers were previously urged to avoid the area as delays were expected.
