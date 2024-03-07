CHILDREN - and teachers - across York are dressing up today to celebrate World Book Day.

World Book Day is a time for book lovers to have fun and celebrate their favourite characters from best-loved stories.

We have been asking Press readers to send us their photos as they celebrate World Book Day today.

As you can see from the photos we have received already, everyone is having a lot of fun.

Children are dressing up as a whole range of fictional favourites, including Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz and fairytale character Rapunzel.

Teachers are getting in on the act - thanks to the staff at Lord Deramore's Primary for their fun photo.

York Press: Staff at Lord Deramore's Primary School in Heslington, York, are all ready for World Book Day 2024Staff at Lord Deramore's Primary School in Heslington, York, are all ready for World Book Day 2024

Not all schools are taking part in the dress-up part of World Book Day today - some are telling children to come in something cosy that they'd love to wear while reading a book.

Thanks to everyone for sending us their photos - please check our live blog to see if we have featured your entry in there.

And you can keep sending more photos to us throughout the day via the 'send now' button at the end of this article...

Community answers

World Book Day 2024 in York

"Did your children dress up as a favourite character for World Book Day? We'd love to see their photos and share them with Press readers. Send them straight to our newsroom here..."

We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.

From Community contributor

York Press: A very hungry caterpillar Henry, 4A very hungry caterpillar Henry, 4

From Katie squire

York Press: Lydia Squire Haynes age 8 as Alice in Wonderland and Xavier Squire Haynes age 7 asWilly WonkaLydia Squire Haynes age 8 as Alice in Wonderland and Xavier Squire Haynes age 7 asWilly Wonka

From Paul Harrison

York Press: Ella Harrison age 10 at St Barnabas school - as Mary PoppinsElla Harrison age 10 at St Barnabas school - as Mary Poppins

From Olivia Euesden

York Press: Gabriel (l) dressed as a werewolf from Wizards of Once, and Noah (r) dressed as Cloudtail the cat from Warriors - both heading to St Wilfrid’s school World Book Day.Gabriel (l) dressed as a werewolf from Wizards of Once, and Noah (r) dressed as Cloudtail the cat from Warriors - both heading to St Wilfrid’s school World Book Day.

Both heading to St Wilfrid's school WBD

From Community contributor

From Community contributor

York Press: Nancie aged 7 is ready to let down her golden hair and head for a wonderful World Book Day at St George's Primary School dressed as Rapunzel.Nancie aged 7 is ready to let down her golden hair and head for a wonderful World Book Day at St George's Primary School dressed as Rapunzel.

From Amy Louise Welburn

York Press: Teddy Welburn age 10 from Huntington: "I love reading lots of books but love military and Army more, so for World Book Day I chose to be a Second World War tank commander with my tank spotting book!"Teddy Welburn age 10 from Huntington: "I love reading lots of books but love military and Army more, so for World Book Day I chose to be a Second World War tank commander with my tank spotting book!"

From Kerry Taylor

York Press: Millie aged 6 from Badger Hill Primary School as Pippi Longstocking , holding Mr Nillson the monkey for World Book DayMillie aged 6 from Badger Hill Primary School as Pippi Longstocking , holding Mr Nillson the monkey for World Book Day

From Community contributor

York Press: York trio Thomas (5) as Captain Hook, Gabriel (7) as Baloo and Alick (10) as Radagast the BrownYork trio Thomas (5) as Captain Hook, Gabriel (7) as Baloo and Alick (10) as Radagast the Brown

From Natalie Colverson

York Press: Heidi aged 9 dressed in pyjamas for the theme “Dress in something comfortable for reading” - What a great idea from Ralph Butterfield Primary SchoolHeidi aged 9 dressed in pyjamas for the theme “Dress in something comfortable for reading” - What a great idea from Ralph Butterfield Primary School

From Natalie Colverson

York Press: Phoebe aged three, dressed as Peppa Pig Witch from Peppa’s Halloween fun book. Ready for pre-school at Little Green RascalsPhoebe aged three, dressed as Peppa Pig Witch from Peppa’s Halloween fun book. Ready for pre-school at Little Green Rascals

From Sophie Elcock

York Press: Sophie Elcock, aged 7, from Westfield Primary School, dresses as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz for World Book DaySophie Elcock, aged 7, from Westfield Primary School, dresses as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz for World Book Day

