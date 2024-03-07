World Book Day is a time for book lovers to have fun and celebrate their favourite characters from best-loved stories.

We have been asking Press readers to send us their photos as they celebrate World Book Day today.

As you can see from the photos we have received already, everyone is having a lot of fun.

Children are dressing up as a whole range of fictional favourites, including Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz and fairytale character Rapunzel.

Teachers are getting in on the act - thanks to the staff at Lord Deramore's Primary for their fun photo.

Staff at Lord Deramore's Primary School in Heslington, York, are all ready for World Book Day 2024

Not all schools are taking part in the dress-up part of World Book Day today - some are telling children to come in something cosy that they'd love to wear while reading a book.

Thanks to everyone for sending us their photos - please check our live blog to see if we have featured your entry in there.

And you can keep sending more photos to us throughout the day via the 'send now' button at the end of this article...

Community answers World Book Day 2024 in York "Did your children dress up as a favourite character for World Book Day? We'd love to see their photos and share them with Press readers. Send them straight to our newsroom here..." We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.