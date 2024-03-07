EMERGENCY crews have been called to a fire at a home in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 11.24pm after reports of a fire in James Street just outside York city centre.
A service spokesman said: “Crews from York and Acomb responded to a sofa on fire in the living room of a ground floor flat.
“A woman was taken to hospital via road ambulance suffering smoke inhalation.
“Crews extinguished the sofa fire using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article