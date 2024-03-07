North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 11.24pm after reports of a fire in James Street just outside York city centre.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from York and Acomb responded to a sofa on fire in the living room of a ground floor flat.

“A woman was taken to hospital via road ambulance suffering smoke inhalation.

“Crews extinguished the sofa fire using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan.”