AN urgent appeal has gone out for help to find a woman missing from home in York.

North Yorkshire Police say officers are currently searching for Orlagh Anderson.

A police spokesman said: “27-year-old Orlagh has been missing since last night (March 6).



“Her family and friends have been unable to contact her ever since and we’re growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.



“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Orlagh and as part of our enquiries, we’re asking for anyone who may have seen her, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact us immediately.



“If you have an immediate sighting of Orlagh, please dial 999 and ask for North Yorkshire Police.



“If you have any other information that could assist us, please call us on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.”

Orlagh, a Biology PhD student at the University of York, previously studied at Durham University where she obtained a first-class master's of biology degree.

She described on her LinkedIn profile how she is “investigating the metabolic potential of the anaerobic gut bacterium” as part of her research.

Please quote job number 12240041153 when providing any information.