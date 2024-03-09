It pitted miners and mining communities against the police and the government, in a struggle that in many ways came to define the Margaret Thatcher era.

Selby miners played their part in the strike; picketing their own mines in the Selby coalfield and also acting as 'flying pickets' elsewhere - including at Orgreave.

When push comes to shove: police trying to force back pickets at the entrance to the North Selby mine as contractors arrived for work in June 1984 (Image: Yorkshire Evening Press)

There was also the famous 'siege of Selby', where miners used cars to blockade Selby Toll Bridge and bring the town to a virtual standstill.

Photographers from the Yorkshire Evening Press were on hand throughout the year if the strike to record some of the most dramatic happenings.

