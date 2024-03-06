Two cars – a red Citroen C1 and a grey Mini Cooper – crashed on the A63 near South Milford at 5pm on Tuesday (March 5).

An 89-year-old man was driving the Citroen and died in hospital, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

His passenger – a 77-year-old woman – remains in hospital with serious injuries, they added.

The force spokesperson said the driver of the Mini – a 30-year-old woman – was taken to hospital with injuries and has since been discharged.

North Yorkshire Police urge anyone with information about the crash to email the force’s Major Collision Investigation team at Gemma.Brett@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101.

Quote reference number 12240040347 when providing information.