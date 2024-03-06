The Conservative MP, who faces a battle to retain his once safe seat given current polling, also welcomed a further freeze in fuel, along with the 2p cut in National Insurance, on top of a similar cut in the Autumn statement, which should deliver £900 into family budgets.

A 2p cut in national insurance for the self-employed will also save the average self-employed worker £650 when combined with cuts at Autumn Statement.

Child benefit changes were also welcomed, with the threshold to start paying back Child Benefit increasing in April from £50,000 to £60,000. While Child Benefit will no longer need to be repaid in full until earnings exceed £80,000. This represents a £1,260 boost on average for around half a million working families.

READ MORE:

Mr Sturdy said he has been lobbying for York business, so he welcomed as ‘a great boost’ a rise in the VAT threshold increasing from £85,000 to £90,000.

Despite tough economic times, Mr Sturdy says the government has never cut the NHS budget in the past decade and has boosted spending above inflation. This continues with £3.4bn more for it, with a doubling of investment in digital technology to help doctors fill forms in and deliver test results faster.

“I will work to ensure York District Hospital receives its fair share of funding so residents can see the benefits of this funding boost,” he said.

Mr Sturdy said he would like to see more, but the country must spend within its means.

He added: “With this in mind, the Chancellor has pulled all the levers at his disposable to deliver for families in York and across the country.”

Thirsk and Malton Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake said: “Good budget for SMEs although I fully recognise the difficulties facing the hospitality sector right now. Very much welcome the both the National Insurance tax cut and the ambition to reduce and simplify taxes by abolishing it completely over time.”

Labour’s response was naturally scathing, with York Central MP Rachael Maskell calling it a ‘cut and run’ budget from a Tory Party that has run out of ideas.

“The smoke and mirrors of so-called tax cuts are not to be believed, the tax burden is forecast to increase to levels not seen since 1948 and the post-war recovery, and this budget has almost nothing to address people’s serious worries that key public services are at breaking point.”

However, the MP was pleased her campaign to crack down on the holiday lets industry paying off with the Chancellor announcing the end of tax breaks for holiday-let investors. She also pledged to seek further details of extra funding for York’s National Railway Museum.

She added: “Today there will be headlines, tomorrow reality will hit, but people won’t forget these last 14 years. With the General Election on the horizon and the prospect of an economic reset with Labour, we can be assured that a Labour Government will focus on our common purpose for the common good."

The Leader of City of York Council, Cllr Claire Douglas noted the budget forecasts of living standard being the same in 2024 as 2019, despite the cut in National Insuarnce.

“This, combined with the impact of inflation and the UK economy now being in recession confirms to the public the economic mess the Conservative Government is leaving behind as we approach a General Election.

“For local government, it is yet more pain going forward. Resulting in continued Conservative cuts to council services across the country. The extension of the Household Support Fund for six months tells us it is not valued by Ministers and its extension is merely to get the Government past the General Election. Support for those in real need will therefore disappear later this year under these plans.

“It was a surprise to see a huge £240m in Levelling Up funding going on housing plans for Canary Wharf, highlighting just how much the Government has lost its way. The abolition of the furnished holiday lettings tax regime is some good news for York, although there is far more that needs to be done to halt the loss of family housing to the holiday lets market”.

Selby & Ainsty MP Keir Mather said: “My constituents will be asking themselves "is that it?" after the Chancellor's Budget statement today.

"We're in a recession, we've seen the biggest fall in living standards in a generation and taxes are at a seventy year high.

"Nothing that the Chancellor said today changes that. The only way we're going to get the change we need is with a General Election and a Labour Government.”