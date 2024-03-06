The Old School House sits in Ganton, a village off the A64 about half way between Malton and Scarborough and offers views over Ganton Golf Course.

The Old School House and grounds (Image: Supplied)

Read next:

The village is on the south side of the Vale of Pickering and the five-bedroom detached house in Station Road has gone on the market with Naish Estate Agents in High Petergate in York for £750,000.

The Victorian school house has a large driveway and stunning gardens in 0.6 acres of land.

The house has a sweeping driveway (Image: Supplied)

Naish managing director, Matt Hendry, said the home has been carefully and tastefully updated over the years to create a wonderful and peaceful residence.

"It’s a pleasure to be trusted to help with any clients move, we certainly do everything we can to ensure each client has the same experience with Naish," he said.

"Every now and again we are instructed to sell something truly magical and this is another example of that.

"The house offers stunning field scenery from every direction as well as views directly over the prestigious golf club.

"Our clients have put enormous effort and investment into creating this wonderful home.

"Our stunning videos and photography create a real buzz around properties as we post them to our ‘Naish’ Facebook page before they go to market."

Matt Hendry (Image: Supplied)

The kitchen diner features navy shaker style cabinets and wall units, granite worktops, high quality integrated appliances and booth seating area and log burner.



There are several reception rooms, each packed with original and stylish features including exposed beams and a spiral staircase.

The kitchen diner (Image: Supplied)



There are five bedrooms on offer, many with en-suite facilities, each tastefully decorated and ready for new owners to move straight in.



Externally the property benefits from a substantial plot which offers potential for further development subject to planning permission.



Boundaries are defined by well maintained, mature shrubbery, trees and panel fencing creating a safe and private space for children and pets to play.



There is a large double garage and ample parking for several vehicles.

One of the bedrooms (Image: Supplied)

