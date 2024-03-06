Patisserie Valerie which once had almost 200 stores across the UK employing around 3,000 staff, has closed its Feasegate shop.

The shop was the last of its outlets in the city after the closure of former cafes in Coppergate Walk and at the Designer Outlet.

Stapleton Waterhouse is letting the site as apartially fitted cafe.

Patisserie Valerie has closed its Feasegate cafe in York (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Back in 2019 Patisserie Valerie went in to administration with KPMG appointed as administrator.

KPMG said at the time it would continue to trade 121 out of 200 stores, but added that 70 cafes and concessions would close, resulting in a "significant number" of redundancies.

They confirmed "the closure of a number of loss-making outlets including 27 Patisserie Valerie stores and 19 Druckers stores", as well as 25 Patisserie Valerie concessions in Debenhams, Next and at motorway service areas around the country, with 920 redundancies.

At the time David Costley-Wood, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said the remaining 122 outlets would continue to trade.

Since then it has reduced its store count down to just 29, with restaurants only remaining in cities and some large towns.

It also has concessions inside around 400 Sainsbury's stores where customers can buy its 14 most popular cakes, according to its website. The York cafe was still trading in December.