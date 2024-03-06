AN accident that was causing heavy traffic in York has been cleared.
The accident was in Eastholme Drive, Rawcliffe, it was first reported at 2.43pm today (March 6).
It was affecting traffic southbound, near Shelley Grove.
The accident has since been cleared, with traffic reportedly moving freely in the area.
