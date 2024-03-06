National Rail says there's a signalling fault between Newark North Gate and Grantham stations which has blocked all lines, delaying all services that pass through the area.

LNER has announced that their tickets for passengers from York will be valid on Trans Pennine Express and Cross Country.

National Rail has added that the "major" disruption is expected until 6pm today (March 6).

The status of journeys can be checked via their online planner, those who experience significant delays may be entitled to compensation.