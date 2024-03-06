A FAULT on the railways is causing hours worth of delays for trains passing through York.
National Rail says there's a signalling fault between Newark North Gate and Grantham stations which has blocked all lines, delaying all services that pass through the area.
LNER has announced that their tickets for passengers from York will be valid on Trans Pennine Express and Cross Country.
READ NEXT:
National Rail has added that the "major" disruption is expected until 6pm today (March 6).
The status of journeys can be checked via their online planner, those who experience significant delays may be entitled to compensation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here