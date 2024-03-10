Reefa was brought to the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane as a stray by a dog warden.

He was in very poor condition when he first arrived at the home, staff say.

"He was extremely underweight, dirty and generally run down," a staff member who works with Reefa says.

He is starting to fill out a bit now, after some TLC by RSPCA staff.

"He has put a little weight on," the staff member said.

"He still has a way to go but he is getting there."

Staff at the animal home describe him as a 'really sweet boy' who loves exercise and going for walks, and likes to be with people.

"Reefa is a very active and intelligent dog who just loves to be with his people," the member of staff said.

"He will need an active home with adopters who will take him on lots of exciting walks.

His adopters will also need to keep Reefa mentally stimulated as well as physically, the staff member added.

"He is keen to learn and loves nothing more than bonding with his family over a new trick."

Reefa will need patient adopters.

"As he was a stray we do not have any background information," the staff member said.

"So his new family will need to bare this in mind when helping him settle."

To find out more about Reefa, or to see what other animals like him are available for adoption in York, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.