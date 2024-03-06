North Yorkshire Police today (Wednesday, March 6) said officers continue to search for the 31-year-old last seen at about 9am at his home address in the Clifton area on Saturday, February 24.

The search for the Spanish national is focused on the River Ouse after a report of a man in the water near Clifton Ings at 4.30pm on Saturday, February 24, a force spokesperson said.

José Manuel Bermúdez, mayor of Santa Cruz on Tenerife where Mr Martin is originally from, wrote to the Spanish ambassador to the UK, José Pascual Marco Jiménez.

In his letter the mayor asks the ambassador to take interest in the case and urges him to act “as soon as possible, since each day that passes is crucial” in the search for Mr Martin.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers have been carrying out a “number of enquiries including reviewing CCTV footage but the ongoing search is now focused predominantly on the river”.

The force is keeping in touch Mr Martin’s family while enquiries continue, the spokesperson added.

Family of missing man 'distraught and desperate after a week of uncertainty'





In a statement released to The Press on Saturday (March 2) Mr Martin’s family said they were “distraught and desperate after a week of uncertainty since his disappearance”.

“Despite local efforts, Spanish authority and institutions have not yet participated in the investigation or provided assistance,” they added.

“Seth’s family urgently calls on the Spanish authorities and institutions to join the investigation and provide the necessary support at this critical time.”

Mr Martin is described as around 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with a tanned complexion. He has brown hair, a moustache and several tattoos including the words ‘Queen Mother’ in Spanish on his left wrist.

Missing Seth Martin (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

He was last seen wearing blue pyjama bottoms and a striped top although he may have changed clothes since the last sighting, North Yorkshire Police said.

His family describe him as a person who “loves life and is loved by many”.

They urge anyone who might have relevant information about him to contact North Yorkshire Police.

“At this difficult time, Seth’s family looks forward to his soon return and thanks all those who can help in the search for their loved one,” the family statement added.

Spanish media outlets have been covering the disappearance of Mr Martin.

A reporter from a Spanish television station was in York today following the case.

How to report information

Anyone who has seen Mr Martin or has any information that could help North Yorkshire Police find him should call 101 quoting reference number 12240034219.

If you have an immediate sighting dial 999.