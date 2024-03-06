The Old School Medical Practice, which operates the surgery in Bishopthorpe’s Church Lane, has written to patients confirming that the surgery will close in ‘early July’.

The practice, which also runs a surgery in Horseman Lane, Copmanthorpe, says that in future its focus will be on ‘ensuring that our patients continue to receive the same standard of care from the Copmanthorpe site’.

But the news has come as a blow to patients in Bishopthorpe.

Keith Massey, 79, moved to the village with his wife from Acaster Malbis eight years ago precisely so they could be near a GP.

He said he was ‘extremely disappointed’ to learn that the surgery was to close.

There was no direct bus link between Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe, he pointed out - meaning it would be very difficult for elderly or vulnerable patients with no transport of their own to get to see a GP.

“It’s a backward step,” he said. “There is no bus link direct to Copmanthorpe. You cannot get easily between the two villages unless you have your own transport.

“If you’re getting on a bit, sometimes you lose access to a car for medical reasons. If you haven’t got family living nearby to take you, what are you supposed to do?”

In its letter to patients, the Old School Medical Practice insists there will be measures put in place for those who have no transport options. But it does not say what these will be.

“We can announce more on this once the details have been agreed,” the letter says.

The future of the practice’s Bishopthorpe surgery has been in doubt for some time.

A petition was launched a year ago in an attempt to save it.

But the medical practice says that its lease on the surgery building in Church Lane comes to an end on July 4.

“Over the last few months we have been in discussion with the landlord about an alternative way forward, including the possibility of a temporary extension to the lease, but those discussions have not been successful,” it says in its letter to patients.

The practice was offered space in Vernon House. “But due to the many strict guidelines and protocols surgeries must adhere to and follow, this space will not be suitable,” it says.

Mr Massey says it is crazy that somewhere the size of Bioshopthorpe will soon not have its own surgery – especially with new development planned in the village.

Those new residents would all want a local GP surgery, he pointed out.

The Old School Medical Practice stresses that it is investing in improvements at the Copmanthorpe surgery.

“The surgery will undergo a full refurbishment and extension to deliver more health care services and capacity to our patients,” the letter says.

“We will (also) be restructuring the way our clinical team works to ensure that appointment availability remains the same and we hope to increase our capacity by starting the day earlier and ending it later.”