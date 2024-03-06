East Riding of Yorkshire Council said that Stamford Bridge – which carries the A166 over the River Derwent in the village of the same name – will be closed to traffic for between eight and ten weeks from mid-May.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “The bridge badly needs repairing as it’s fallen victim to a number of road accidents in recent years.

“There’s missing stonework where it’s been hit and we’ve had to install temporary barriers.

“Unfortunately a road closure is unavoidable in order for us to carry out this scheme, but the work we intend to do will strengthen the bridge for years to come and hopefully prevent further damage from happening.”

The council said a neighbouring footbridge will stay open during the work.

The damaged parapets on Stamford Bridge (Image: East Riding of Yorkshire Council)

A temporary, signed diversion will be put in place for traffic travelling along the road, which links York to Driffield and roads to the East Riding coast, for the duration of the project.

The official signed diversion will be in place for all traffic, especially for larger vehicles, although quicker local routes will be available.

Traffic management including traffic lights and speed restrictions will be placed on smaller local roads not part of the official diversion but that are likely to be used during the closure.

East Riding of Yorkshire council said the £350,000 scheme to repair the damaged Grade II listed structure of the 80 metre long bridge is needed because it has been hit by vehicles over the past few years causing ‘damage to its parapets.’

A council spokesperson said: “As part of the repair scheme, rows of stone bricks on parapets on both sides of the bridge will be replaced by similar local stone, sourced from Whitby, and the walls will be strengthened.

“Warning bollards will also be installed on approach to the bridge to indicate its width with the aim of preventing further strikes.

“The scheme will be carried out on behalf of the council by contractor Esh Construction and will involve working longer hours and some weekends in order to keep the bridge closure to a minimum.”

For more information visit the council: www.eastriding.gov.uk/stamfordbridge