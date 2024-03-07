Boyzone's Keith Duffy and Westlife's Brian McFadden are setting out on a 14 date UK tour in 2025, with the York performance coming on February 1.

The duo Boyzlife formed in 2016, when both Keith and Brian left their respective groups.

The popular pop-duo Boyzlife has performed for more than 100,000 fans - with two complete sell out tours either side of the Covid pandemic.

They’ll be performing a mixture of Boyzone and Westlife’s classic tracks on the 14-date tour, including their catalogue of over 21 UK number one singles. Hits include Boyzone's: ‘I Love The Way You Love Me’, ‘All That I Need’, ‘No Matter What’, as well as Westlife's: ‘My Love’, ‘I Lay My Love On You’, and ‘Uptown Girl’.

Tickets are on sale and available via ticketmaster, which can be accessed through the link here.