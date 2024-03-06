Although I’m not the gardener in the family, I recognise what an asset Dean’s garden centre is, and hopefully will continue to be (Family-run garden centre taken over by Bradford business, February 27).
I trust the new owners will continue the business as Dean’s left it with minimal change, including the respected name of the firm.
Dean’s has a fine track record with its friendly, helpful staff and range and quality - not to mention as a valued community hub and supporter of charities. And let’s not forget its excellent and popular café!
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here