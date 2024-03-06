Amidst all the uproar about potholes in the roads of York, I am reminded of a mysterious figure in New York called the pothole bandit.
Some years ago my father-in-law was driving me through downtown Manhattan. I had expected that the roads to be in good shape, but instead they were badly potholed.
When I remarked on this my father in law told me about the pothole bandit.
This mysterious figure operated in the dead of night. He brought with him earth and tree saplings, and planted these in the worst potholes. In the morning the rush hour traffic had to doge the trees.
Shamed into action, the city fathers repaired the offending potholes.
Perhaps York needs a pothole bandit.
David Martin, Rosedale Avenue, Acomb
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here