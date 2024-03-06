Local group York Women’s Counselling Service (YWCS) is launching an online questionnaire, aimed predominantly at women 40+, that seeks to better understand what support is needed for those going through menopause.

This questionnaire forms the first phase of a nine-month research project that is set to deliver menopause support groups across the city – offering a safe space to those seeking to talk through the challenges related to what is often deemed one of the most difficult times in a woman’s life.

Stef Bricklebank, a highly experienced educator, therapeutic group facilitator, and trainer, who will be heading up the project said: “We’re calling on as many women as possible, from various stages of the menopause (perimenopause, menopause, and post menopause), to complete our online questionnaire.

“The information will be gathered anonymously and used to create both training tools for counsellors to use with their clients and to shape the first pilot of our 6-session support groups, made up of twelve women.

“The questionnaire will help us understand so much more about the psychological impact of this important phase of life.

“We can then create safe and nurturing spaces to explore and support this journey, which in turn can help with confidence, manage anxiety, and build self-esteem.”

This project, a first for the city, has been made possible through the ‘Ways to Wellbeing Small Grant Fund’ – a CVS initiative that aids projects across the city that seek to enhance community connections and address inequalities in health.

Women across York are set to meet and discuss the issues that stem from the menopause (Image: Provided)

The support groups, once formed, will be held at the York St John Communities Centre with sessions shaped around those in attendance.

YSJCC manager Nikki Jephson expressed her delight to be hosting the meetings and also said: “As a university, we are committed to supporting people through the menopause which is a natural part of life and not always an easy transition.

“Menopause should not be taboo or hidden and we would like to encourage people to talk openly, without embarrassment.”

In honour of this year’s International Women’s Day theme, Inspire Inclusion, the questionnaire seeks to be open and inclusive to ensure a wide range of experiences are represented and support can be best provided to those who may need it.

A link to the questionnaire can be found here and for anyone interested in attending the six-week pilot group at York St John Communities Centre, please make contact by emailing: haydenc@yorkwomenscounselling.org