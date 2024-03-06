The change proposed to the No 16 service is a prime example . At the moment this is a service every 45 minutes from Green Lane to Piccadilly via Hollybank. Under the new proposals it will take over part of service 24 and become hourly.

The buses that run service 16 are small single deckers. By the time they get to Hollybank they are often well used. Under the new proposals, by the time they get to Hollybank they could be full and passengers will not be able to get on.

Many of the passengers who regularly use this service from Hollybank are elderly. The nearest alternative bus stops are at The Fox Inn or The Holgate Hill Hotel, both an uphill climb. So these people are going to resort to using cars and out of town shopping, thereby defeating the council’s objectives.

A.P.Cox, Heath Close, York