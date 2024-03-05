North Yorkshire Police is searching for missing Thomas Whitaker who was last seen in the Rawcliffe area at about 1.50pm today, shortly before he was reported missing.

A police spokesman said: “We have concerns for his welfare and are urging people to report any possible sightings.

“Thomas may be travelling around the county by car, in a black Kia Ceed.

“He is described as white with short dark hair and dark, long stubble which is now longer than in this passport photograph.

“He’s just under 6ft tall with blue eyes and a scar on his head.

“He usually wears black or navy jeans or joggers and dark hoodies.

“Anyone who has seen Thomas or has information about his whereabouts should contact us on 101, select option 1 and provide reference 12240040296.”