Billy Marrows has collaborated with friends and family to produce Penelope in tribute to his mother Penny who died of cancer in August last year aged 72.

When Penny, who was a painter and lived in Sheriff Hutton, was given a diagnosis of terminal cancer in March 2023, Billy, a London-based composer and guitarist, began writing pieces for her.

Some of them were recorded and played to her before her death five months later.

In the aftermath, Billy carried on writing and recording, and compiled the pieces in an album for which one of his mother’s paintings provides the cover.

Proceeds will go to World Child Cancer, a charity providing help in countries that don’t have the benefit of the sort of organisations that cared for Billy’s mother, such as the NHS and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Billy said over £4,000 had been raised so far.

“After mum was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer, myself, my girlfriend Teresa and some of my cousins performed for mum at a family gathering in April,” he said.

“Mum loved it, so I decided to make this charity album as a surprise for her, generously supported by friends and family.

“Mum realised how fortunate she was to have access to such good cancer care, compared to others around the world, so we chose to raise money for World Child Cancer, a charity that helps children to overcome cancer in countries where it is needed the most.

“Mum was an artist and the album and single artworks showcase her striking paintings.”

The album features Billy’s new chamber jazz group, Grande Família, both as a 12-piece ensemble and in smaller combinations.

It includes one of Penny’s nephews on bass, great-niece on flute and Billy’s girlfriend Teresa on viola, alongside eight diverse musicians special to the family.

Billy said his mum would have been very touched by the response to the album.

“We recorded the album as a surprise for her, and thanks to the amazingly quick work of the engineers and videographer she was able to hear and watch six of the tracks, which she really enjoyed. “She particularly liked that several family members were in the band and was really touched by all the friends and family who’d generously supported the costs of making the album.

“I think she would be very pleased that we’ve raised over £5.600 for World Child Cancer in her memory - £1,500 from her funeral collection and £4,125 so far from the album - as she felt very grateful for the cancer care she had access to and wanted the project to help others around the world who aren’t as fortunate.

“I think she’d like that the project was also sharing her artwork with people around the world.”

For more information on the album go to https://www.billymarrows.com/ or https://justgiving.com/page/penelope-charityalbum-worldchildcancer to donate