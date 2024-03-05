A driver was treated by paramedics after a crash in North Yorkshire.
Two fire crews and an ambulance rushed to the scene in Bishopdyke Road, near Cawood, at 9.23am today (Tuesday, March 5).
The driver was helped out of their vehicle by firefighters and into an ambulance, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
One vehicle was involved in the crash, they added.
A service spokesperson said: “Crews stabilised the vehicle and assisted the driver out of their vehicle and into the ambulance.
“After a medical assessment the driver was found to have no injuries and crews carried out scene safety.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article