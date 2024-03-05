Two fire crews and an ambulance rushed to the scene in Bishopdyke Road, near Cawood, at 9.23am today (Tuesday, March 5).

The driver was helped out of their vehicle by firefighters and into an ambulance, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

One vehicle was involved in the crash, they added.

A service spokesperson said: “Crews stabilised the vehicle and assisted the driver out of their vehicle and into the ambulance.

“After a medical assessment the driver was found to have no injuries and crews carried out scene safety.”