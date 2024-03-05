In tonight’s episode, viewers can expect him to have a conversation with fellow contestants Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh as he says she can be “difficult to get hold of”.

Since the Princess of Wales’ planned abdominal surgery took place, the internet has gone wild with plenty of conspiracy theories as to where she is, having not been seen in public since Christmas.

She was, however, spotted as a passenger in a car with her mother Carole Middleton this week.

The Princess of Wales is recovering from a planned abdominal surgery (Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

It was announced that the Princess of Wales would be out of action for a short while and back to royal duties after Easter.

In the episode airing tonight, Louis Walsh asks Goldsmith: “Is it difficult for you, being related to famous people?”

Gary replies: “I didn’t vote for it, it happened to me, and then suddenly there’s a spotlight on you.”

He adds: “They call me the buncle! Have you heard of a buncle? Bad uncle, apparently every family has them.”

Gary then admits: “It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children and I love the fact that she’s putting family first.”

Gary confesses he thinks Will and Kate are both “the saviour of the royal family”.

Louis continues the conversation by asking: “I have to ask you, have you met Meghan Markle?”

Viewers will have to tune into Celebrity Big Brother tonight to find out his answer.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.