Police in the city have renewed their appeal for witnesses and information following a crash which happened in York on the A19 near Clifton Green at the junction with Water Lane.

A car collided with a bike at just after 6.45am on Thursday, December 7. The car stopped momentarily before driving off up Water Lane.

Members of the public who were in the area at the time of the collision have described the car as being a small blue car.

Traffic constable Mark Davey of North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group said: “The cyclist sustained serious injuries following the collision and we are committed to doing all that we can to establish exactly what took place.

“I’m hopeful that by releasing the CCTV footage this will encourage any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage that has not already spoken to us to come forward.”