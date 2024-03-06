Michael Tolulope Oyebode, 41, was discovered by police officers during a welfare check on September 29, 2022.

An inquest at Northallerton Coroner’s Court heard that Mr Oyebode was released from custody without charge at Fulford Road police station at 1am on the morning of his death.

He was found later that day at his home in Holgate.

Mr Oyebode’s phone was seized by officers before his release and kept as it was needed for the ongoing police investigation, the inquest was told.

He had type 1 diabetes and used an app on his mobile phone to monitor his blood sugar level with a patch on his arm.

Dr Jennifer Bolton, a Home Office pathologist, carried out a post-mortem on Mr Oyebode and said there was a high amount of insulin in his system.

“There was too much insulin for his body,” she explained.

Dr Bolton added the insulin was synthetic rather than natural and must have been taken by Mr Oyebode before his death.

If someone injects insulin they do not need the body’s blood sugar can drop, she explained.

Dr Bolton said it is possible to die because of very low blood sugar.

She added this is “likely to be how Michael died”.

“His death is due to the effects of that insulin.”

North Yorkshire Police’s custody sergeant and custody nurse at the Fulford Road station both said Mr Oyebode did not mention that he would be unable to monitor his blood sugar without his phone at home.

While at the police station Mr Oyebode’s blood sugar could be checked by the custody nurse using a finger prick method, the inquest heard.

Welfare check carried out after family raise concern to police

A statement from Mr Oyebode’s cousin Antoinette-Rita Okoiye was read at the hearing.

She regarded Mr Oyebode as her brother because they were both raised by her mother, the inquest heard.

Ms Okoiye said she and her mother spoke to Mr Oyebode after he was released from custody on September 29.

He looked well but was upset after his arrest, Ms Okoiye said.

Later that morning Ms Okoiye’s mother phoned the police as she was worried about Mr Oyebode.

She was told a welfare check would be carried out.

Ms Okoiye and her mother travelled to York from London – where they live – later that day.

They arrived at Mr Oyebode’s home at 8.30pm and saw police officers who told them Mr Oyebode had died.

Ms Okoiye said Mr Oyebode was struggling with the breakdown of his marriage before his death.

He had two children but had not seen them recently as a result which had caused him upset, she said.

“He had a close relationship with his sons and was a loving father,” Ms Okoiye added.

Mr Oyebode moved to York in 2006 and worked in web design.

He later trained as a teacher and taught at secondary schools.

The inquest continues.