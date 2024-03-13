City of York Council papers prepared for a scrutiny meeting held on February 27 revealed that there were seven fewer council EV charging points in York in the three months to the end of September 2023.

There were 103 electric recharging points in total at the end of that quarter compared to 110 at the end of the previous reporting period.

James Gilchrist, director of transport, environment and planning, said: “The council has installed 103 new chargers over the last three years.

"Some of these are new sites, such as the award winning HyperHub sites with solar panels next to Park and Rides, and some are new technology to replace life expired chargepoints and expand the fast chargepoint provision in city centre car parks.

A council chargepoint for electric vehicles at Monks Cross Park and Ride (Image: Kevin Glenton)

“Where possible we retain old chargers until new ones are installed to ensure continuity for our customers.

“We have now removed some old life-expired equipment as planned because the new chargers are in place, meaning that the overall number of electric vehicle chargers has fallen within the stated quarter, but this is part of the overall plan."

It has been previously claimed that, overall, York was falling behind on EV charging, partly due to the lack of options available to residents who live in terraced housing.

The council said EV on-street charging by trailing a cable across the pavement is prohibited due to health and safety concerns and how they can be an obstacle to visually, and/or mobility impaired, or other affected groups.

More of the charging facilities at Monks Cross Park and Ride (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Mr Gilchrist said more charging sites are planned but could not confirm the specifics as work on the detail for future sites was still underway.

He said he was confident that the number of publicly available EV chargers in York will continue to rise.