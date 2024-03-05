Lightwater Valley Adventure Park, at North Stainley near Ripon, has all boosters blazing for Easter, when it opens on Thursday March 28.

The park has two brand new attractions and has relocated and extended its Soft Play Area and Theatre.

Adding to the popular Caterpillar ride for the under 5s and the Ladybird ride is the new Rocket Rollercoaster, aimed at 10-12s, though parents can enjoy a ride on it too, with the promise of an adrenaline fuelled flight amongst the stars.

Another new attraction for Easter is a the Safari Jeep Ride with larger-than-life model animals set in landscapes relevant to their habitat.

Visitors sit in their own Safari Jeep which takes up to four people (including adults) on the safari ride of their lives. Visitors can let their own jeep take them to see a range of wild animals, including elephants, zebras, water buffalo and lions, as they graze or rest.

Animals can also be enjoyed in the ever-popular face-painting along with the chance to get close-up and handle various small reptiles, bugs and creepy crawlies.

The relocated Soft Play area gives more space for soft play fun.

The Theatre is ready to host a programme of new shows, kicking off with a Sing-a-long Safari stage show at Easter. There are also special appearances from Bluey & Bingo in May and Peppa Pig & George in June.

Annabelle St John, Head of Marketing at Lightwater Valley Adventure Park said: “We know how popular our Go Safari area is, so we were keen to add in a true safari experience with our new jeep ride, as well as providing all our guests a chance for a thrilling intergalactic ride on our new family coaster.

“These new rides mean we provide a complete ride-offer for all our very special younger visitors, plus some quiet space allowing those who wish to, some time out away from the action. It's going to be fabulous to open for a terrific new season in March and Ebor, our resident dragon can't wait to introduce everyone to his new friends."

Lightwater Valley Adventure Park Easter day tickets are £20 with a special Early Bird offer of £15pp, using the code EASTER24, visitors under 90cm visitors are free. 10.30am – 5pm. Visit www.lightwatervalley.co.uk for further information.