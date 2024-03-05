The historic Newburgh Priory in Coxwold, near Easingwold, is hosting a series of one-day retreats tutored by award-winning Yorkshire artist Patrick Smith.

The first one-day course, The Venetian School of Painting, is being held on Wednesday, March 20 and will demonstrate the wonderful skills of the Venetian masters.

Alice Wombwell of Newburgh Priory, who is a talented artist herself, said: “We are incredibly excited about our art retreats programme this year. Patrick is a superb tutor and the wide range of subjects we have chosen should appeal to artists of all ages and skills.

“During our one-day art courses, you'll learn under Patrick's expert guidance.

"Courses will be either inside the house, or outside, depending on the nature of the subject. It is important to stress that artists of all abilities, including novices, are welcome.

“The courses will include a tour of the house, which contains a stunning collection of classic and modern paintings, and unlimited access to Newburgh’s beautiful grounds for inspiration. A hot lunch with wine will be provided in the private dining room and you will be able to take a memorable piece of art, crafted by you, home.”

Patrick Smith is an award-winning artist with work in many public and private collections in the UK and abroad. Holder of the William Tier memorial award for landscape and the John Purcell London paper prize, Patrick has exhibited widely with sell out shows at the London art fairs and latterly exhibited at Highgate contemporary in north London. He has also taught at York College and as a visiting Scholar at University college of Ripon, York St John and Harrogate.

Following the Venetian School of Painting course in March, the next course, held on Tuesday April 16, is Painting Seascapes. This course will explain how to portray convincing wave structures and how the play of light is so essential for tonal perspective.

Then, on Thursday May 23, there will be a Walking With Rembrandt Etching course, which will be held in a semi-industrial printmaking studio environment, using traditional oil-based ink. A small still life set will be available, from which for course members can draw or get ideas for their etchings.

On Thursday June 27 the Abstract Painting course will examine the birth of modernism in painting and explore how visual artists moved away from representational painting to complete freedom of expression and imaginative use of media.

The final Summer course is En Plein Air, a residential course on Sunday July 7 and Monday July 8. Over two days, course members will learn how to draw and paint the stunning surrounding landscape of Newburgh Priory and enjoy a morning of life drawing. They will be following in the footsteps of the great French Impressionists who pioneered the fashion for painting outdoors, otherwise known as En Plein Air.

Meanwhile Alice is also organising a new workshop Art for Self Esteem, which has evolved from her business Art For Schools in London, in which she provided art workshops for children relating to current themes studied in the school curriculum.

Please check the website www.newburghpriory.co.uk for future Art For Self-Esteem dates.

Newburgh Priory gardens (Image: Supplied)