The chair of York-based Inclusive Equal Rights UK (IERUK), Haddy Njie, she became woke when she experienced racism herself, and that allying it with extremism and to referring inclusivity as 'woke nonsense' are dangerous developments.

She said: "It is also true that many have turned wokeness into this cool phenomenon which has reduced the positive significant impact it could have. However, being woke is not nonsense and it is certainly not an extremist ideology. We must also call it out when the term is being abused.

"To be woke is to be aware of the social issues that you or loved ones may be facing. To be woke is to actively participate in solving social issues. To be woke, is to recognise that there are social issues which are impacting a group of people. Therefore, I am proud to be woke in racial inequalities and injustices."

Writing her fourth column for The Press, Haddy talks about the misrepresentation of wokeness.

The Press reported at the end of January how York had its first ever anti-racism summit which saw key figures and multi-faith leaders gather in the city.

The Archbishop of York hosted the event at Bishopthorpe Palace in partnership with the York-based grassroots campaign organisation, Inclusive Equal Rights UK (IERUK), around 60 leaders attended.

The summit included representatives from the Church of England, York Mosque and Islamic Centre, the York Liberal Jewish Community, York Travellers’ Trust and Refugee Action York.

Haddy goes on to say: "While it is true that we should be ashamed to judge anyone based on what they look like or where they come from, it is imperative to revisit our practices, systems, and policies in order to solve racial injustices that many see and experience daily. I became woke on racial injustices in 2016 when I experienced the worst form of racism, and I am proud of the activism work my team has undertaken to solve the issues of racism in the city of York www.ieruk.org.uk/strategy

"So, what are you woke about or in other words, what are some of societal issues that you, your loved ones or your community are going through?

"It could be on disability or LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice, climate change, ageism, gender equality. Whatever it is, we are all directly or indirectly facing with a social issue, and it is our collective responsibility to join together to address them.

"These are important questions to be discussing with our next generation.

"Language and words are powerful. Let us be mindful of how we use them."