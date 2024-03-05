How is that different from Stop Oil closing roads? Which one of these is ‘a mob’?

In a free democratic society individuals have the right to stage peaceful demonstrations. Whether the march is organised by the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign or The Jewish Society, organisers will have discussed them with the police, who have the necessary powers to ensure that they are peaceful and within the law.

Neither of these marches should be classified as ‘mob rule’.

Helen Webster, Main Street, Fulford Prioritise social housing What is happening in this city? All we seem to be building is student accommodation and hotels. Neither of these produce any revenue in the form of council tax so are loss making essentially.

Does the council not have a duty to provide social housing - proper social housing, not affordable homes which are not affordable? These are desperately needed, much much more than more student accommodation!

Where are this council’s priorities? Certainly not residents!

Judith Morris, Moorland Road