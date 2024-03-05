But even if they had done, I can’t imagine any sporting activity they had would have caused anything like the massive traffic gridlock at Vanguard/Monks Cross on Friday following the England Rugby team’s training session.

For those who were regular Friday shoppers at these shopping centres it was pandemonium trying to get out of the areas.

Far from me to object to England Rugby coming to York but it displayed how bad the traffic situation can get with a capacity crowd mixed with general shoppers - on this occasion with no parking management in place, as there is on match days.

Goodness knows what the cost was to taxi drivers and bus delays?

John Aked, Battleflats Way, Stamford Bridge

We need a proper debate about assisted dying

The Press reported on the case of a York man with an incurable disease whose family had to drive him to a Swiss clinic so he could end his life on his own terms (York widow calls for assisted dying law after Dignitas trip, March 5).

The newspaper also reported recently on the death of Wendy Mitchell who suffered from severe dementia, but had to resort to stopping eating and drinking to take her own life It is surely time to seek a parliamentary debate about assisted dying in this country. Britain is out of step with more than 200 million people in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Spain, Canada, Holland and some US states, who have the right to choose, in specific circumstances to benefit from assistive dying.

Public support ranges from 73-84 per cent of the population, who favour legislation for assistive dying within strict guidelines.

A report has recently been presented to Parliament following an extensive inquiry into this subject. It is timely, with a general election in the offing, to seek the views of potential candidates, in support of a debate.

It is shameful that many people still have an agonising and undignified death in the absence of help offered by assistive dying.

Bob Towner, Hobgate, York