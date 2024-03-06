The Memorial Hall hosts regular events each year and is home to the famous Rex Whistler mural.

Built as a Corn Mill in 1867, it was gifted to the people of Pickering in 1922 by the Kitching family to commemorate the local men who lost their lives in the First World War and still plays an intrinsic part in the Pickering community and arts scene.

Mal Danks, Secretary to the Trustees, Pickering War Memorial Charitable Trust, said: "At Pickering Memorial Hall we are looking forward to a busy spring and summer with our fund raising activities, the first of which is our annual Art Exhibition featuring work by superb and very popular local artists.

"The event raises much needed funds to ensure that the Hall, which belongs to the people of Pickering and receives no public grants or funding, continues to be a warm, modern, fully compliant and welcoming environment."

Mal added: "There will be works by many popular local artists including Amanda Pickles, Sally Tozer, Angie McCall, Sue Broughton and Alison Warne and opportunities for members of the public to chat about their works with the artists, many of whom will be in attendance."

The event will take place at the Memorial Hall from Friday to Monday, March 22 to 25 inclusive, from 11am. to 4pm.

Home made cakes and beverages will be on sale at very reasonable prices. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.