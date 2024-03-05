North Yorkshire Police say Ian Neasham, 64, of Londonderry village, near Easingwold, has been jailed followed by a four-year extended licence.

He must serve at least two-thirds of his custodial term before being eligible for release. He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Neasham’s abuse began in the 1990s and spanned 11 years, with the youngest victim only 10-years-old when the attacks on her began.

His crimes were reported to police in November 2020 after one of the victims bravely confided in someone they trusted. Neasham was arrested shortly after.

It was after this point that two more victims found the courage to come forward, helping detectives to build the case against him.

Neasham, who denied all offences, was the subject of an extensive investigation by North Yorkshire Police.

Led by officer in case Detective Constable Gillian Gowling, evidence was gathered from victim interviews and statements, disclosures made to counsellors, a search of Neasham’s home and an examination of digital devices.

This work culminated in 25 charges being brought against Neasham including: 9 x counts of rape 7 x counts of indecent assault 2 x counts of sexual activity with a child 2 x counts of taking indecent photographs of a child 3 x counts of possession of indecent photographs of a child 1 x count of possessing an extreme pornographic image Evidence was presented to Teesside Crown Court during a ten-day trial before the jury found Neasham guilty of 24 offences and sentenced on Monday, March 4.

He was acquitted of a further count of indecent assault.

Neasham in police interview (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

One of the brave victims said in her victim impact statement: “He took advantage of my innocence and the trust I felt for him. Being a child should have been the best years of my life, instead they were filled with abuse and anger."

She described how she felt like she needed to tell someone what was happening but was embarrassed and scared he would follow through with his threats to kill her if she ever told anyone.

“I lost my innocence because of what he did to me” she said.

Another victim said: “My behaviour both at school and at home was affected by the ordeal I was put through. I acted out and caused my mum issues, and I was constantly in trouble. I felt angry, frustrated, and upset, like no-one cared and no-one could see why or what was happening to me. I felt alone through it all, and I couldn’t talk to anyone about it because of the threats he had made. He took my innocence and ruined my childhood. I felt petrified whenever I was around him.”

Detective Constable Gowling praised the victims' bravery and determination. She said: “I would like to personally thank each of the brave victims in this case.

“They have shown incredible courage and strength, not only coming forward to report what has happened to them but enduring the lengthy investigation and court case which I know has, at times, been extremely difficult for them.

“They have suffered in silence for many years, but I hope they can finally start to move forward and rebuild their lives knowing that Neasham is now rightfully behind bars where he belongs.

"Neasham is a predatory sex offender who was responsible for an appalling catalogue of abuse against vulnerable victims who he believed he could control, intimidate, and silence from speaking out about his despicable crimes. As this very strong sentence demonstrates, he couldn't have been more wrong.

“I hope this sentence sends a strong message to victims that, no matter when the abuse happened to you, we will do everything we can to put offenders behind bars and support victims as much as we can.”

You can report rape or sexual assault, including non-recent incidents, to North Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101.

There are also a range of places to get support, advice and medical help if you are the victim of rape or sexual assault. You can speak to these organisations in confidence and what you tell them won't be shared with the police unless you ask for it to be.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org