Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil will create an Eat Yorkshire landing page on its website that will include links to all participants and will promote the initiative via social media.

Jennie said: “We were really pleased with the reaction of both participating businesses and customers to the EAT Yorkshire initiative last year, so we have decided to repeat the promotion with more producers to give something back to our loyal customers.

"The businesses taking part are Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil, Staal Smokehouse, Side Oven Bakery, Soanes Poultry, Chilli Jam Man, The Honest Bean Co, Wold Top Brewery, Sloemotion, Anna’s Happy Trotters, The Yummy Yank, Raisthorpe Manor, Lottie Shaws, Puckett’s Pickles, Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice, Yorkshire Dama Cheese, The Yorkshire Pasta Co., Warrendale Wagyu and Yorkshire Tonics.

New for 2024 are Mr. Stanley’s confectionery, Waves Coffee, Derwent Honey, The Gourmet Scotch Egg Company, Sawley Kitchen, The Yorkshire Sea Salt Co and Yockenthwaite Farm.

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil was established in 2008 by Adam and Jennie Palmer on their farm in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds. They produce a range of oils, dressings and mayonnaise based on rapeseed oil that is produced exclusively from home and Yorkshire Wolds grown rape that is pressed, blended, bottled and labelled on the family farm.